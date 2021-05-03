B. Riley Financial declares $0.50 quarterly and $3 special dividend

  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) declares $0.50/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. In addition, the company declares special dividend of $3 per share, payable on the same dates.
  • Forward yield 2.8%
  • Payable May 28; for shareholders of record May 17; ex-div May 14.
  • "Our dividend of $3.00 per share approximates our operating free cash flow generated during the quarter and amounts to over $350 million in total capital distributed to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since 2017," says Co-CEO Tom Kelleher.
