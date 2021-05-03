Merus doses first patient in phase 1/2 lung cancer study

  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) announces that the first patient has been treated in its phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial evaluating MCLA-129 for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
  • The phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial of MCLA-129 consists of dose escalation followed by dose expansion.
  • Primary objectives of phase 1 are to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or the recommended phase 2 dose, and the objectives of phase 2 are to evaluate safety, tolerability and potential clinical activity of the recommended phase 2 dose in patients with advanced solid tumors.
