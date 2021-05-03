SolarEdge Technologies EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $405.5M (-6.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.93M.

  • The Company also provides guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 as follows:

    • Revenues to be within the range of $445 million to $465 million vs. $445.05M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 32% to 34%
    • Revenues from solar products to be within the range of $405 million to $420 million
    • Non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products expected to be within the range of 36% to 38%.
  • Shares +1.8%.
  • Press Release
  • Correction note: The revised post corrects Q2 revenue consensus.

