Marathon Digital reports 162.1 new minted bitcoins in April

  • Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) produced 162.1 new minted bitcoins during April 2021 thereby expanding bitcoin holdings to ~5,292 with a fair market value of ~$305.2M.
  • Cash on hand stood at ~$204.4M and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was ~$509.6M.
  • The company received ~13,032 S-19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain YTD with an additional 3,885 S-19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit.
  • During April, the company installed 5,288 new miners thereby increasing active mining fleet to ~12,084 miners, generating ~1.29 EH/s.
  • As of May 1, 2021, Marathon's mining fleet has produced ~354 newly minted bitcoins during 2021.
  • Based on current delivery and installation schedules, Marathon continues to expect all previously purchased miners to be fully installed by the end of 1Q22 wherein Marathon mining fleet will consist of ~103,120 miners, generating ~10.37 EH/s.
  • Shares trade 0.5% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.