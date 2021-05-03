Marathon Digital reports 162.1 new minted bitcoins in April
May 03, 2021 4:12 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)MARABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) produced 162.1 new minted bitcoins during April 2021 thereby expanding bitcoin holdings to ~5,292 with a fair market value of ~$305.2M.
- Cash on hand stood at ~$204.4M and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was ~$509.6M.
- The company received ~13,032 S-19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain YTD with an additional 3,885 S-19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit.
- During April, the company installed 5,288 new miners thereby increasing active mining fleet to ~12,084 miners, generating ~1.29 EH/s.
- As of May 1, 2021, Marathon's mining fleet has produced ~354 newly minted bitcoins during 2021.
- Based on current delivery and installation schedules, Marathon continues to expect all previously purchased miners to be fully installed by the end of 1Q22 wherein Marathon mining fleet will consist of ~103,120 miners, generating ~10.37 EH/s.
- Shares trade 0.5% higher premarket.