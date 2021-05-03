Agree Realty boosts 2021 acquisition guidance midpoint by a third

May 03, 2021
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) boosts its full-year acquisition guidance to $1.1B0-$1.3B, a 33% increase at the midpoint from $800M-$1.0B, due to its strong balance sheet and investment pipeline.
  • Its disposition guidance remains at $25M-$75M.
  • Q1 core FFO per share of 84 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 83 cents and increased from 82 cents in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 total revenue of $77.8M exceeds the consensus estimate of $74.5M and rose from $55.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating expenses increased to $38.0M from $26.2M.
  • The company has received Q1 rent payments from more than 99% of its portfolio. As of April 30, 2021, ADC received April rent payments from more than 99% of its portfolio, marking the eighth straight month that it has received at least 99% of all contractual rent.
  • Conference call on May 4 at 9:00 AM ET.
