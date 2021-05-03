Qiagen reaffirms 2021 sales outlook, EPS

May 03, 2021 5:16 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is reaffirming its 2021 outlook of ~18-20% net sales growth and ~$2.42-2.46 adjusted diluted EPS.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings that beat analyst estimates on both revenue and EPS.
  • Net sales rose 52% year-over-year to $567.2M, while net income soared 224% to $129.2M.
  • About $203M of the sales in the quarter was for COVID-19 related products, a figure that grew $194% year-over-year.
  • The company ended the quarter with $82.3M in free cash flow.
  • Qiagen shares are unchanged in after-hours trading at $47.62.
