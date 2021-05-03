Crane EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue

May 03, 2021 5:09 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)CRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Crane (NYSE:CR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.37; GAAP EPS of $1.84 beats by $0.54.
  • Revenue of $833.5M (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $49.96M.
  • Raises 2021 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS to be in a range of $5.65-$5.85, compared to the prior range of $5.00-$5.20. This compares to a consensus of $5.13. GAAP EPS to be in a range of $5.75-$5.95, compared to the prior range of $4.95-$5.15.
  • Revised guidance now assumes core sales growth of +4% to +6%, compared to the prior range of +2% to +4%
  • Press Release
