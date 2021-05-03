Vornado Realty collection rates improve in Q1; earnings miss consensus

May 03, 2021 5:16 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)VNOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) collects 96% of rent due from its tenants for Q1, comprised of 97% from its office tenants and 90% from its retail tenants.
  • Compares with 95% collection rate reported in its Q4 earnings release.
  • Writes off $1.00M of receivables arising from straight-lining of rents of the three months ended March 31, 2021; in addition, it writes off $2.91M of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible for the quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 65 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 67 cents and declined from 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 revenue of $380.0M trails the $3867.3M consensus and dropped from $444.5M in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 same-store cash basis net operating income at share fell 7.4% Y/Y and rose 1.9% Q/Q.
  • Vornado stock slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on May 4 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (May 3): Vornado Realty Trust FFO misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.