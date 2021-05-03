Vornado Realty collection rates improve in Q1; earnings miss consensus
May 03, 2021 5:16 PM ETVornado Realty Trust (VNO)VNOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) collects 96% of rent due from its tenants for Q1, comprised of 97% from its office tenants and 90% from its retail tenants.
- Compares with 95% collection rate reported in its Q4 earnings release.
- Writes off $1.00M of receivables arising from straight-lining of rents of the three months ended March 31, 2021; in addition, it writes off $2.91M of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible for the quarter.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 65 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 67 cents and declined from 77 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $380.0M trails the $3867.3M consensus and dropped from $444.5M in Q1 2020.
- Q1 same-store cash basis net operating income at share fell 7.4% Y/Y and rose 1.9% Q/Q.
- Vornado stock slips 0.4% in after-hours trading.
- Conference call on May 4 at 10:00 AM ET.
