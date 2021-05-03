Global Medical REIT gets increased borrowing capacity with reduced borrowing costs
May 03, 2021 5:23 PM ETGlobal Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)GMREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) amends its credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity by $150M to $750M and reducing its borrowing costs across its pricing grid.
- The amended and restated credit pact also converts to an unsecured credit facility and extends the maturity date of the revolving portion of the facility to four years.
- The new facility is comprised of a $400M revolver, a $350M term loan, and a $500M accordion feature.
- GMRE currently has interest rate swaps that fix the LIBOR component of the interest rate on the term loan through August 2023 and intends to enter into additional forward starting interest rate swaps to fix the LIBOR component of the interest rate on the term loan through its maturity in May 2026.
- "Our newly amended unsecured facility with its increased capacity and extended term provides us with the financial flexibility to support our continued growth and the lower interest rate spreads reflects our improved credit profile," said CEO Jeffrey M. Busch.