IAMGOLD EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
May 03, 2021
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line.
- Revenue of $297.4M (+8.3% Y/Y) misses by $17.51M.
- Sold 153,000 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,781 per ounce, resulting in gold margin of $729 per ounce.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $967.8 million at March 31, 2021.
- Generates $102 Million in Operating Cash Flow; Côté Construction on Track.
- Guidance: The production guidance range for the Westwood complex for 2021 remains 45,000 to 65,000 ounces assuming a restart of underground mining in the second half of the year.
