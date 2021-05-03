IAMGOLD EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue

  • IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $297.4M (+8.3% Y/Y) misses by $17.51M.
  • Sold 153,000 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,781 per ounce, resulting in gold margin of $729 per ounce.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $967.8 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Generates $102 Million in Operating Cash Flow; Côté Construction on Track.
  • Guidance: The production guidance range for the Westwood complex for 2021 remains 45,000 to 65,000 ounces assuming a restart of underground mining in the second half of the year.
  • Press Release
