Perion Network EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; increases its full-year guidance
May 04, 2021 6:36 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)PERIBy: SA News Team26 Comments
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $89.8M (+35.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.62M.
- Outlook: Based on the strong first quarter and management’s outlook for the remainder of the year, Perion increases its full-year guidance.
- In 2021, management expects to generate revenues of $390 million to $410 million (consensus: $375.56M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $41 million, vs. prior guidance of $370 million to $380 million and $37 million to $38 million, respectively.
- Press Release