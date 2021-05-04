ConocoPhillips EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue

  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenues and other income of $9.83B (+59.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.53B.
  • Cash provided by operating activities and cash from operations of $2.1 billion, exceeded capital expenditures and investments of $1.2 billion, generating free cash flow of $0.9 billion.
  • Resumed the share repurchase program at an annualized level of $1.5 billion.
  • Announced plans to sell its Cenovus Energy shares in the open market in a disciplined manner by year-end 2022 beginning in the second quarter of 2021, utilizing the proceeds to fund incremental ConocoPhillips share repurchases.
