Argo Blockchain reports $9.3M mining revenue in April
May 04, 2021 7:16 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBKF)
- Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) mined 163 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (BTC) in April compared to 165 BTC in March; totally, the company held 936 BTC.
- Argo generated April mining revenue of $9.3M at an average monthly mining margin of ~85%, compared to $9.1M in March with mining margin of 84% in March 2021.
- "I'm also pleased to have engaged Navier in the development of our Texas facility, a partnership that will enable us to expand our mining infrastructure significantly and efficiently," CEO Peter Wall commented.