Argo Blockchain reports $9.3M mining revenue in April

  • Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) mined 163 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (BTC) in April compared to 165 BTC in March; totally, the company held 936 BTC.
  • Argo generated April mining revenue of $9.3M at an average monthly mining margin of ~85%, compared to $9.1M in March with mining margin of 84% in March 2021.
  • "I'm also pleased to have engaged Navier in the development of our Texas facility, a partnership that will enable us to expand our mining infrastructure significantly and efficiently," CEO Peter Wall commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.