Cogent Communications upgraded at Credit Suisse on accelerating return to offices
May 04, 2021 7:21 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)CCOIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- After the strong Q1 report and guidance, Credit Suisse upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $70 to $93.
- Analyst Sami Badri notes that Cogent's Corporate customer vertical saw its worst Y/Y growth in Q1 since the pandemic began. But the analyst expects the business to bounce back to sequential growth in Q2 as US businesses accelerate the return to offices, and the fact that the growth of flexible working models has made corporate needs more complex.
- The analyst notes that NetCentric revenue was up an "impressive" 25% and expects to "see robust growth for the foreseeable future due to a flourishing OTT streaming market."
- Cogent shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $76.99.
