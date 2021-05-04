Repligen EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue; increases FY 2021 guidance
May 04, 2021 7:36 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)RGENBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68; GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $142.8M (+87.7% Y/Y) beats by $25.78M.
- Organic Revenue growth of 69%.
FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $565-$590 million ($513.38M consensus) (previous $500-$525M) , reflecting overall revenue growth of 54%-61% and 52%-59% at constant currency and organic growth of 42%-49%, an increase from our previous guidance of 26%-33%.
- Revenue contribution from COVID-related programs are expected to be in the range of $140-$160 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $90-$100 million. This represents incremental COVID-related revenue of $94-$114 million compared to 2020, representing 26-31 points of overall revenue growth.
- Gross margin is expected to be 57%-58% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
- Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $127-$133 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $103-$109 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $156-$162 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $134-$140 million.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $95-$99 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $74-$79 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $126-$130 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $106-$111 million. Our current guidance reflects a tax rate of 19% on adjusted pre-tax income.
- Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.67-$1.74, an increase from our previous guidance of $1.30-$1.38. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.21-$2.28, an increase from our previous guidance of $1.86-$1.94 vs. consensus of $1.33.
- Press Release