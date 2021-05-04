Global Payments renews agreement with Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank
May 04, 2021 7:36 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) renewed its agreement with Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank, a subsidiary of the U.K.-based worldwide financial services provider Barclays.
- Global Payments will continue to provide a wide range of processing and support services through its TSYS Issuer Solutions segment for Barclays consumer and commercial credit card portfolios.
- Barclays will also utilize TSYS Foresight Score, the award-winning fraud solution predicated on the use of adaptive machine learning to stay ahead of constantly changing fraud activity.
- Long-term agreement terms were not disclosed.
- GPN reported a beat in Q1 EPS & revenue today.