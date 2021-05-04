Nutanix stock pops on JPMorgan upgrade with transition in 'rear-view mirror'

May 04, 2021 8:08 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)NTNXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • J.P. Morgan upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $30 to $38.
  • Analyst Pinjalim Bora says the subscription transition is "largely in the rear-view mirror" and notes that there have been a "few quarters of stabilizing execution" since the more recent sales compensation changes.
  • The current valuation offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors as Nutanix enters a "period of relative stability after a long time."
  • The analyst also sees the potential for the new, profitability-focused CEO and a "renewals snowball effect" combining to alleviate operating expenses over the next couple of years, driving FCF improvement.
  • Nutanix shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $27.70.
  • Last week, Nutanix was upgraded at Piper Sandler on improved execution.
