Nutanix stock pops on JPMorgan upgrade with transition in 'rear-view mirror'
May 04, 2021 8:08 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)NTNXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $30 to $38.
- Analyst Pinjalim Bora says the subscription transition is "largely in the rear-view mirror" and notes that there have been a "few quarters of stabilizing execution" since the more recent sales compensation changes.
- The current valuation offers an attractive entry point for long-term investors as Nutanix enters a "period of relative stability after a long time."
- The analyst also sees the potential for the new, profitability-focused CEO and a "renewals snowball effect" combining to alleviate operating expenses over the next couple of years, driving FCF improvement.
- Nutanix shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $27.70.
- Last week, Nutanix was upgraded at Piper Sandler on improved execution.