Plus Therapeutics shares rise 5% on Rhenium NanoLiposome development contract
May 04, 2021 8:09 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)PSTVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) gains 5% premarket after announcing two collaboration agreements to support its process development and analytical chemistry activities for the cGMP manufacturing of Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL), an investigational asset in clinical development for recurrent glioblastoma.
- Plus Therapeutics signed a pre-clinical, clinical, and process development agreement with Invicro LLC. Under this agreement, Invicro will characterize the current manufacturing process and develop in-process manufacturing controls for the RNL active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and final drug product and provide future clinical trial imaging support and drug development consulting.
- In addition, PSTV inked an agreement with Eurofins BioPharma Inc., wherein Eurofins will develop and validate test methods for purity, composition, and identity of Re-BMEDA, the API in RNL. These test methods will support release testing and compliance with cGMP requirements for new drug substances.
- Earlier, Plus Therapeutics entered into a master services agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions for the development, manufacture, and supply of RNL intermediate of the drug product.