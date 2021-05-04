XPO Logistics lands higher target from BofA after strong quarter
May 04, 2021 8:14 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)XPOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America raises its price objective on Buy-rated XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to $156 from $137 after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report. The firm notes the favorable macro and efficiency gains led to the strong XPO report.
- Analyst Ariel Rosa: "Strong 1Q results could alleviate concerns about XPO’s consistency of execution, which we view as one of the biggest reasons for its valuation gap to peers. Contract wins in logistics, brokerage margins that are exceeding its largest competitor, and strong volume and pricing growth in LTL all support the case for further multiple expansion. Alternatively, 1Q was marked by severe anomalies in supply chains, and we look for XPO to affirm that typical seasonal trends will hold, with strengthening results through the year including sequential margin improvement and revenue growth through 4Q."
- Yesterday, XPO Logistics lifted guidance for the full year after the truck brokerage business performed well.