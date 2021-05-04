Sundial Growers boosts stake in The Valens Company
May 04, 2021
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has upped its stake in The Valens Company (OTCQX:VLNCF) to more than 10%, the company said in a statement.
- Previously, Sundial has owned ~15.5M shares representing ~9.7% of the issued and outstanding common stock on a non-diluted basis as of April 14.
- Yesterday, the company has spent a total consideration of ~$2.0M to acquire another 538.4K common shares of Valens for $3.663 per share increasing its stake to ~10.1%.
- The company indicated $2.67 apiece as its average cost base of the common stock at Valens including the new acquisition.
- Based in Canada, The Valens Company is a developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products.
- Recently, Sundial raised its commitment to SunStream Bancorp, a joint venture with SAF Group, by ~80.0% to C$180M ($144.4M).