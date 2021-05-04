ProQR shares rise after inking Yarrow Biotechnology deal
May 04, 2021 8:31 AM ETProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)PRQRBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares jump more than 6% during premarket trading after announcing that Yarrow Biotechnology has in-licensed exclusive rights to the company's antisense oligonucleotide technology (ASO) to develop and commercialize potential therapies for an undisclosed non-ophthalmic target.
- Under the terms of the agreement, ProQR is eligible to receive up to $115M of upfront and milestone payments, plus single digit percentage royalties on the net sales of any resulting products during the royalty term.
- ProQR will also have the right to receive an undisclosed percentage of equity in the form of Yarrow shares, and will be responsible for certain preclinical activities with reimbursement for the research costs by Yarrow.
- Yarrow Biotechnology, which is a company newly created by RTW Investments, will be responsible for continuing development of the program and commercialization activities.