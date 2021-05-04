Equinix prices $2.6B in bonds, includes $1B in green bonds
May 04, 2021 8:34 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)EQIXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) priced $2.6B principal amount of notes, including $1B of green bonds in its third green bond offering; green bonds will be used to advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact.
- Offer expected to close on May 17.
- Partial proceeds will be used for refinancing 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and a portion of term loan facility which will lead to ~$38M in annual interest savings.
- These steps will lead to improvement in Equinix's weighted average cost of debt of 2.06% and extend its weighted average debt maturity of 8.2 years, as of Mar.31, 2021.