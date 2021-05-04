Equinix prices $2.6B in bonds, includes $1B in green bonds

May 04, 2021 8:34 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)EQIXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) priced $2.6B principal amount of notes, including $1B of green bonds in its third green bond offering; green bonds will be used to advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact.
  • Offer expected to close on May 17.
  • Partial proceeds will be used for refinancing 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and a portion of term loan facility which will lead to ~$38M in annual interest savings.
  • These steps will lead to improvement in Equinix's weighted average cost of debt of 2.06% and extend its weighted average debt maturity of 8.2 years, as of Mar.31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.