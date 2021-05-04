Cheniere Energy Partners EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

  • Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.96B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Declared a distribution of $0.660 per common unit that will be paid on May 14, 2021 to unitholders of record as of May 6, 2021.
  • Reconfirmed full year 2021 distribution guidance.
