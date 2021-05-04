Eaton climbs after raising earnings guidance above estimates
- Excluding charges of $0.18 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.09 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.03 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, Eaton's (NYSE:ETN) adjusted earnings per share were a first quarter record of $1.44, up 15% over the first quarter of 2020. ETN +1.6% premarket to $146.69/share.
- Revenue by segment: Electrical Americas -9%; Electrical Global +10%; Hydraulics +11%; Aerospace -24%; Vehicle +9%; eMobility +15%.
- First quarter segment margins were 17.7%, up 190 basis points over Q1 of 2020, above the high end of our guidance range, and a first quarter record.
- Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was $260M. Excluding $200M of contributions to Eaton's U.S. qualified pension plan, adjusted operating cash flow was $460M and adjusted free cash flow was $341M, representing a 62% increase over the first quarter of 2020.
- "Our first quarter was stronger than expected, with organic sales well above the high end of our guidance range, segment margin at record levels, and strong cash flow. We are pleased with how rapidly our businesses are recovering towards pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Craig Arnold. "Factoring in the earlier than expected closing of the Tripp Lite acquisition and our strong first quarter performance, we now expect 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.90 and $6.30, up 24% at the midpoint over 2020 (and compared to consensus estimates of $5.67)," continued Arnold. "We anticipate adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 to be between $1.45 and $1.55."