Zimmer Biomet posts Q1 beat, provides FY forecast

  • Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong sales in its Asia Pacific and Americas regions.
  • The company highlighted that it benefited from the decline in disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in different regions owing to the rollout of vaccines.
  • Zimmer reported first quarter net sales of $1.847B, an increase of 3.6% over the prior year period, driven by a 22% and 1.2% rise in revenue from its Asia Pacific and Americas regions respectively.
  • Analysts were expecting the company to bring in quarterly net revenue of $1.75B.
  • Zimmer also provided full year 2021 forecast: 2021 reported revenue growth between 14% - 17%; adjusted operating profit margin between 26.5% - 27.5%; adjusted Diluted EPS between $7.60 - $8.
  • The company posted adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 18 cents.
  • Previously (May 4): Zimmer Biomet EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.