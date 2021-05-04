Zimmer Biomet posts Q1 beat, provides FY forecast
- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by strong sales in its Asia Pacific and Americas regions.
- The company highlighted that it benefited from the decline in disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in different regions owing to the rollout of vaccines.
- Zimmer reported first quarter net sales of $1.847B, an increase of 3.6% over the prior year period, driven by a 22% and 1.2% rise in revenue from its Asia Pacific and Americas regions respectively.
- Analysts were expecting the company to bring in quarterly net revenue of $1.75B.
- Zimmer also provided full year 2021 forecast: 2021 reported revenue growth between 14% - 17%; adjusted operating profit margin between 26.5% - 27.5%; adjusted Diluted EPS between $7.60 - $8.
- The company posted adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 18 cents.
