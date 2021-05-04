Quest upgraded while Teva downgraded at UBS, and VectiveBio scores two new buy initiations in today's analyst action

Growth beyond COVID for Quest Diagnostics
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is poised for top-line growth even as COVID-19 testing wanes, according to UBS, which has upgraded shares from neutral to buy.
  • Analyst Kevin Caliendo has also upped his price target to $158 from $135, implying upside of 19% from yesterday's close.
  • He expects that post-COVID, the company's top-line growth will accelerate in the mid-single digits.

  • "We believe underlying industry fundamentals are as healthy as they have been in 15 years with a stable outpatient reimbursement backdrop," Caliendo writes.

Lack of profit levers weigh on expansion for Teva

  • UBS has downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from buy to neutral as questions linger about profit and outstanding litigation.
  • Caliendo has cut his price target to $11 from $15, implying ~2% return from yesterday's close.
  • He notes that key products, such as Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) and Austedo (deutetrabenazine), have started the year slowly, adding that the latter is requiring additional direct-to-consumer costs to boost uptake.
  • Caliendo adds that in the last quarter, Teva didn't provide any update on legal issues.
  • He also says that its weak cash flow and declining reserves may lead to lower earnings.

VectivBio initiated as a buy at BoA, Credit Suisse

  • BofA Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad has initiated shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) with a buy rating and a $19 price target. Shares closed yesterday at $15.21.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Tiazo Fauth has an outperform rating and $24 price target.
  • Fauth says the company's apraglutide, a weekly GLP-2 analog, for short bowel syndrome intestinal failure, has best-in-class potential.
  • The candidate is currently in a phase 3 trial.
  • Ahmad is expecting top-line results from that trial in 2H 2023, with sales in its launch year of 2025 of $25M, reaching peak sales of $390M by 2034.
  • Apraglutide would likely compete against Takeda's Gattex (teduglutide), also a GLP-2 analog, though given daily.

Reneo initiated as a buy at Jefferies

  • Jefferies has initiated Reneo Pharmaceutials (NASDAQ:RPHM) as a buy with a $24 price target.
  • That implies upside of ~66% from yesterday's close.
  • The company's sole candidate, REN001, is in phase 2b for primary mitochondrial myopathies, with data expected in 2023.
  • Given that there is no approved treatment for this condition, Jefferies estimates peak sales of $910M and $530M in, respectively, the US and EU, by 2030.
