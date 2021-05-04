Home Depot lands Street-high price target from Citi
May 04, 2021 8:47 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)HDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- There is another bullish take on Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from Wall Street this morning as analysts continue to point to the home improvement retailer's sustained momentum.
- Citi increases its price target on Home Depot to $375 from $288 to mark a new Street high.
- The firm is the latest to point to rising home prices and high housing turnover as positive indicators for Home Depot.
- "We see favorable tailwinds for home price strength to continue in the near-to-medium term fueled by elevated demand for bigger homes and migration trends post-pandemic, a strengthening consumer, and the Fed’s commitment to low rates."
- Yesterday: Home Depot keeps landing higher price targets as reopening fears fade.