Cooper Companies acquires medical device firm obp Medical for $60 million

May 04, 2021 8:50 AM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)COOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) announced the acquisition of obp Medical Corporation by its CooperSurgical business unit for ~$60M.
  • obp Medical is a U.S.-based medical device company and its product portfolio includes the single-use vaginal speculums with integrated LED illumination.
  • “This acquisition is a great strategic fit that builds upon CooperSurgical‘s strong family of OB/GYN medical devices,” commented Al White, CEO of Cooper.
  • Obo Medical’s product portfolio ‘will integrate seamlessly into our business and support our mission of advancing women’s healthcare,” White added.
  • The products being acquired have delivered ~$10M over the past 12-month period, but the deal is expected to be neutral to Cooper’s non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2021, the company said.
  • In March, CooperCompanies revamped its board with two new appointments including that of its chairman Robert S. Weiss.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.