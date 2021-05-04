Cooper Companies acquires medical device firm obp Medical for $60 million
- CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) announced the acquisition of obp Medical Corporation by its CooperSurgical business unit for ~$60M.
- obp Medical is a U.S.-based medical device company and its product portfolio includes the single-use vaginal speculums with integrated LED illumination.
- “This acquisition is a great strategic fit that builds upon CooperSurgical‘s strong family of OB/GYN medical devices,” commented Al White, CEO of Cooper.
- Obo Medical’s product portfolio ‘will integrate seamlessly into our business and support our mission of advancing women’s healthcare,” White added.
- The products being acquired have delivered ~$10M over the past 12-month period, but the deal is expected to be neutral to Cooper’s non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2021, the company said.
- In March, CooperCompanies revamped its board with two new appointments including that of its chairman Robert S. Weiss.