Todos Medical gets FDA 'Certificate of Free Sale' for 5-day Tollovid dosing regimen
May 04, 2021 8:51 AM ETTodos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)TOMDFBy: SA News Team
- Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) announces that the US FDA has granted the company a new "Certificate of Free Sale" for a second dosing regimen for Tollovid as a dietary supplement.
- Under the new certificate, the Company is authorized to market Tollovid with a dosing regimen of 60 pills over a five-day period, equivalent to 12 pills per day.
- The company intends to use a portion of the proceeds from a recently completed $3.3M fixed price crossover investment with Yozma Group to help with the Tollovid launch.