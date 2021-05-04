Todos Medical gets FDA 'Certificate of Free Sale' for 5-day Tollovid dosing regimen

  • Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) announces that the US FDA has granted the company a new "Certificate of Free Sale" for a second dosing regimen for Tollovid as a dietary supplement.
  • Under the new certificate, the Company is authorized to market Tollovid with a dosing regimen of 60 pills over a five-day period, equivalent to 12 pills per day.
  • The company intends to use a portion of the proceeds from a recently completed $3.3M fixed price crossover investment with Yozma Group to help with the Tollovid launch.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.