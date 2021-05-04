Domtar unlikely to see higher offer than Paper Excellence, analyst says
May 04, 2021 8:55 AM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS), PKGUFS, PKG, WRKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is unlikely to see a higher bid than the mid $50s/share that Paper Excellence is reported to have bid, according to KeyBanc. Domtar gained 18.5% in premarket trading.
- The reported price would valued Domtar at ~6x consensus 2021 EBITDA estimate, while Domtar has historically traded at ~5X EBITDA, KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson wrote in a note. Also any potential bid would come at a time of "near-record" pulp price in China, though pulp prices are "exceedingly volatile."
- The analyst notes that Paper Excellence has been on a pulp "buying spree" over the past decade.
- KeyBanc didn't see Paper Excellence bid coming as for much of the past year there has been speculation of a takeover of Domtar, though Packaging Corp. of American (NYSE:PKG) was mainly mentioned as a possible buyer."Paper Excellence has encountered problems with some assets it has acquired in North America in recent years, but the company appears undeterred, at least judging by this news," Josephson wrote.
- In January, RBC predicted consolidation this year in the packaging and paper sector and saw Packaging Corp. (NYSE:PKG) or Westrock (NYSE:WRK) as potential buyers of Domtar.