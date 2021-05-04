Emerald Health Therapeutics named ex-TerrAscend executive as COO
May 04, 2021
- Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) appointed 20-years industry veteran Mr. Moe Jiwan as COO, effective May 10.
- Prior to Emerald, he served in senior leadership positions, including chief information officer and chief customer officer, for established cannabis and health companies, including senior roles at TerrAscend and Shopper's Drug Mart.
- Mr. Orville Bovenschen, SVP, Operations, and Mr. Maheep Dhillon, VP & GM Richmond, have left the company.
- The company also appointed Mr. Francois St. Louis as Site Director of its St. Eustache facility in Quebec to provide operational leadership for this facility and team.