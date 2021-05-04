Ballard Power plunges after Q1 miss but analysts still keep the faith
May 04, 2021 8:59 AM ET
- Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) -14.9% pre-market after reporting a slightly larger than forecast Q1 GAAP loss while revenues also came up short of analyst estimates.
- The company had a tough quarter but remains well capitalized to pursue opportunities in the fuel-cell value chain with $1B-plus in cash, Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond says, according to Bloomberg.
- Results were soft but its pipeline is growing and better quarters lie ahead, National Bank of Canada analyst Rupert Merer says.
- Ballard's fuel cell peers, PLUG -6.2% and FCEL -4.9%, also are lower in pre-market trading.