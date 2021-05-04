Tennant EPS beats by $0.57, beats on revenue; updates guidance
May 04, 2021 9:05 AM ETTennant Company (TNC)TNCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tennant (NYSE:TNC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.57; GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $1.00.
- Revenue of $263.3M (+4.4% Y/Y) beats by $18.6M.
FY 2021 guidance: Net sales of $1.090 billion to $1.110 billion vs. consensus of $ 1.06B, reflecting organic sales growth of 9 to 11 percent; Full-year reported GAAP earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.85 per diluted share; Adjusted EPS of $4.10 to $4.50 per diluted share vs. consensus of $3.66, which excludes certain non-operational items and amortization expense; Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million; Capital expenditures of $20 to $25 million; and an adjusted effective tax rate of ~20 percent, which excludes the amortization expense adjustment.
