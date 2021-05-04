Heritage Cannabis partners with Como Health, enters U.S. cannabis market
May 04, 2021 9:08 AM ETHeritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (HERTF)HERTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Heritage Cannabis (OTCQX:HERTF) announced a five-year partnership with Como Health, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, a rapidly growing cannabis company with five dispensary licenses of which two are in operation and three are in construction phase.
- 3Fifteen holds one of only 11 manufacturing licenses approved to operate Missouri state, and will contribute the use of the license to the partnership allowing Heritage to produce branded products to be offered to medical cannabis consumers in Missouri.
- Under the agreement, Heritage will supply production equipment to 3Fifteen and the partnership will grant shelf minimums for Heritage's branded products in 3Fifteen's Missouri dispensaries which are estimated to grow to $21M+ in gross revenue by 2022.
- Total sales in Missouri are expected to grow to $650M by 2024 while market has already grown to 80 operating dispensaries that reached ~$32M in first six months of sales.