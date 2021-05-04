Pfizer plans to file for full approval for COVID-19 vaccine by the end this month

May 04, 2021 9:15 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXPFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) plan to file for full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month.
  • With full regulatory approval targeted at those aged 16 – 85 years, the two companies will be able to market the vaccine directly to consumers.
  • Today, Pfizer’s Q1 2021 results came ahead of expectations with COVID-19 vaccine revenue bringing $3.5B in revenue.
  • The upcoming milestones highlighted by the company for 2021 include the pivotal data readout expected for the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine anticipating an emergency use authorization by the end of July.
  • In February, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have begun the evaluation of the safety and immunogenicity of the booster dose of the vaccine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.