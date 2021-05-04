Pfizer plans to file for full approval for COVID-19 vaccine by the end this month
May 04, 2021 By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) plan to file for full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month.
- With full regulatory approval targeted at those aged 16 – 85 years, the two companies will be able to market the vaccine directly to consumers.
- Today, Pfizer’s Q1 2021 results came ahead of expectations with COVID-19 vaccine revenue bringing $3.5B in revenue.
- The upcoming milestones highlighted by the company for 2021 include the pivotal data readout expected for the booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine anticipating an emergency use authorization by the end of July.
- In February, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have begun the evaluation of the safety and immunogenicity of the booster dose of the vaccine.