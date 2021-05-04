FuelCell Energy wins additional DoE funding for SOFC development
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) says the U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $8M in Phase 2 funding to continue development of its "ultra-high efficiency" solid oxide fuel cell systems for power generation.
- The company says the additional funding comes after it showed progress in its ongoing programs, and will help support its drive to commercialize its SOFC technology.
- "We continue to make progress in advancing our solid oxide fuel cell platform toward commercialization with the aid of key DOE programs in addition to our own capital investment," CEO Jason Few says.
- Shares are nevertheless -5.4% pre-market after tumbling 12.8% over the previous three days; fuel cell peer Ballard Power reported a larger than forecast Q1 GAAP loss while revenues also missed estimates.