ImmunityBio posts results from early-stage blood cancer study

  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) announces results from its Phase 1 study evaluating Anktiva (N-803), its IL-15 superagonist, in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) in certain patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.
  • The study enrolled patients with iNHL (follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, small lymphocytic lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma) that were relapsed or refractory after >2 prior lines of therapy.
  • The combination regimen of Anktiva and Rituxan was well tolerated with a single reported grade 4 adverse event (AEs) and no reported grade 5 AEs.
  • For patients with anti-CD20 mAb sensitive disease, the overall response rate (ORR) in the SQ cohort was 78% (7 of 9), while 7 of 7 (100%) responses in the SQ cohorts were complete remissions (CR).
  • Shares down more than 1% premarket.
