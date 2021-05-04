Valor Latitude prices $200M SPAC IPO in tech space
May 04, 2021 9:20 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Valor Latitude Acquisition prices its initial public offering of 20M investment units at $10 apiece.
- Each unit, comprising of one ordinary share and 0.33 redeemable warrant, will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VLATU" beginning today, May 4.
- The warrant as a whole is exercisable to purchase another share at a price of $11.50 per share.
- In addition, the underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 3M units, with BofA Securities and Barclays acting as the book-running managers.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “VLAT” and “VLATW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on May 6, 2021.
- Valor Latitude, formed as a special purpose acquisition company, intends to seek a business combination with a technology-enabled Latin American company.
