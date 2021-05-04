Marijuana company of America outlines plans to open cannabis extraction lab

  • Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA +6.7%) and Cannabis Global (OTCPK:CBGL) reveal plans to create, finance and operate a new cannabis laboratory in Lynwood, CA.
  • The laboratory will be operated by Cannabis Global's subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract of California (NPE).
  • Under the terms outlined in the recently signed letter of intent, MCOA will commit $250,000 to the project of which $135,000 will be utilized to purchase extraction and other production equipment.
  • NPE will manage the laboratory and manufacturing operations with both MCOA and CBGL personnel providing consulting and business management services.
  • The laboratory will concentrate on volatile extraction of cannabis concentrates for sale into the marketplace by CBGL, and for use in internally produced consumer products.
  • Under the terms of the letter of intent, the parties agreed to work toward a final agreement, which will outline profit sharing between the Companies and timeframes for implementation.
