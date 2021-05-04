Franklin Resources stock rises after fiscal Q2 shows organic growth in key areas

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock climbs 1.1% after fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue beat consensus, reflecting organic growth "in a number of key areas" two quarters after its acquisition of Legg Mason.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of 79 cents exceeds the 75 cent consensus and increased from 73 cents in Q1 and 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • "Notably, we’re seeing strong performance and momentum across a broad base of investment strategies," said CEO Jenny Johnson. "Our expanded distribution effort drove an increase in gross sales of 32% from the prior quarter from an array of funds, vehicles and asset classes, led by U.S. retail."
  • The company saw positive net flows into Benefit Street Partners, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Equity Group, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, Martin Currie, Royce and Western Asset.
  • Alternative asset inflows of $6.2B almost doubled from the prior quarter, with record net inflows of $2.9B, driven primarily by its real estate, alternative credit, hedge fund, and infrastructure strategies.
  • AUM of $1.50T at March 31, 2021 was roughly flat vs the prior quarter and up from $580.3M at the end of Q2 2020.
  • Q2 long-term net outflows of $4.2B vs. outflows of $4.5B in Q1.
  • Q2 operating revenue of $2.08B beats the average analyst estimate of $2.03B and rose 4% Q/Q and 58% Y/Y.
  • Q2 operating margin of 22.0% vs. 20.5% in Q1 2020 and 25.9% in Q2 2020.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
