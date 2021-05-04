iRobot -11% despite topping estimates, lifting guidance
May 04, 2021 9:52 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)IRBTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is down 11% in early trading-session despite reporting beat on both lines and raising revenue guidance in its first-quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $303.3M (+57.5% Y/Y) beats consensus by $39.25M.
- The revenue grew 40% in the U.S., 74% in EMEA and 53% in Japan Y/Y driven by stronger-than-expected demand in major region.
- Direct-to-consumer revenue of $35M (+146% Y/Y); E-commerce revenue grew 56% Y/Y.
- Product revenue mix has shown balance during the quarter, reflecting the combination of introducing the i3 Series in major markets outside of the U.S., limited availability of certain premium Roomba robots and lower pricing on certain other product SKUs.
- Adjusted operating income of $15M, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.4M a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.62.
- Recently, the company announced its $50M buyback program.
- iRobot ended the quarter with $500.8M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
- FY 2021 Guidance Highlights:
- Revenue of $1.67B-$1.71B from prior guidance of $1.635B-$1.675B vs. $1.65B consensus.
- Re-affirm Non-GAAP EPS prior guidance of $3.00-$3.25 vs. $3.22 consensus.
- Adjusted gross profit of $645 - $675M.
- Adjusted operating income to be in the range of $110 -$120M, almost double of GAAP operating income range of $69 - $79M.
- Seeking Alpha authors are "Bullish" on the stock while Street Analysts and Quant are "Neutral".
- SA contributor Simple Investment Ideas writes: "iRobot Is Strengthening Its Position."