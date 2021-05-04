Freshpet defended by analysts after earnings stumble
- Freshpet (FRPT -6.1%) slides after missing consensus marks with its Q1 report.
- Wall Street analysts are largely positive on Freshpet still and see a buying opportunity.
- Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh: "On the positive side, management reiterated guidance and remains on track to deliver full-year financial metrics. The company is also seeing improving retail fridge conditions and accelerating consumption growth lately. On the negative side, sales and adjusted EBITDA fell modestly short of Street forecasts, which largely reflect transitory factors (i.e., lack of sufficient supply), in our view. FRPT continues to remain a top pick for us, and we would take advantage of any profit taking tomorrow. Following the sharp rally year-to-date (+30% vs. +12% in the S&P 500), shares could be in for a breather N-T before potentially making new highs."
- Truist lifts its price target to $175 from $150, while keeping a Hold rating in place.
- D.A. Davidson reiterates a Buy rating and ratchets its PT up to $218.
- Stifel hikes its PT to $195 and keeps a Buy rating in place.
