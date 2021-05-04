BAE Systems nabs $76M contract for additional vertical launch systems canisters

May 04, 2021 10:03 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)BAESYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.5%) nabbed a $46M contract modification to produce additional Vertical Launch System canisters for the U.S. Navy with which it has partnered for 30+ years.
  • The canisters play a critical role for storing, transporting, and firing a range of offensive and defensive missiles from the deck of the Navy's guided-missile cruisers and destroyers.
  • Under the contract which now totals $306M, BAE Systems will produce canisters for the Mk 13, Mk 14, Mk 25, Mk 29 and other hardware for the Navy.
  • The contract will also support purchases from the governments of Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey under a Foreign Military Sales program.
  • Work on the contract modification will be performed through 2023.
