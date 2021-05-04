Pure Storage rival VAST Data raises $82M at $3.7B valuation
May 04, 2021 10:10 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTG, NTAP, DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tiger Global Management led and Nvidia participated in an $82M fundraising round for storage software company VAST Data at a $3.7B valuation, up from the $1.2B valuation in April 2020.
- VAST competitors include Pure Storage (PSTG -3.3%), NetApp (NTAP -0.7%), and DELL (DELL -1.2%) EMC.
- VAST recently announced ending its second year at nearly $100M of annualize software run rate. The software business quadrupled on the year and VAST was cash flow positive.
- The company has newly launched its Gemini consumption model, which "disaggregates the business of hardware and software and provides customers with additional commercial advantages to further the adoption of Universal Storage."
- “VAST Data’s innovation engine has resulted in a breakout business story that speaks for itself,” says John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global Management. “We’re excited to partner with VAST as they transform the value that organizations extract from their data, and we see incredible potential as enterprises embrace data-driven AI computing across every facet of their business.”