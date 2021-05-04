Goldman Sachs prepares to reopen U.S. offices in June - Bloomberg
May 04, 2021 10:15 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs Group (GS -1.7%) is planning for its U.S. employees to head back to their offices next month, the latest of the Wall Street banks to announce their return to their official places of business as vaccination rates increase and local officials ease restrictions.
- The firm's leadership plans to tell staff they should be prepared by mid-June to work from their offices, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Last week, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon set targets for his banks' employees to start rotations in the office starting in early July.
- Meanwhile Vanguard Group, which has ~17,300 employees, is planning a hybrid model for most of its staff.
- Both Dimon and Solomon have been vocal proponents of getting people back in the office to preserve culture, indoctrinate new hires, and cultivate working relationships.
- Last September, JPMorgan asked 50% of its investment bankers in New York and London to work from the company's offices on any given workday. However, since then COVID-cases surged during the winter.
- Solomon has called the work-from-home model an "aberration" that needs to be corrected quickly.