Teradyne subsidiary LitePoint signs agreement with Qualcomm for testing small cell products
May 04, 2021 10:21 AM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)TER, QCOMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LitePoint, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teradyne (TER -3.3%), signed an agreement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Technologies for supporting LitePoint's development of its 5G test solutions for the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells to accelerate small cell deployment.
- "We are pleased to be working with LitePoint to support the rapidly growing 5G industry with enhanced mobile broadband connectivity by improving network coverage, capacity, performance and power efficiency through our advanced 5G RAN solutions," VP, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies Victor Abramsky commented.
- The Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells (FSM 100xx) is the industry's first 5G NR solution for small cells.
- This platform is designed to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reuse both software and hardware designs across sub-6GHz and mmWave products.