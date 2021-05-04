Sabre's travel and hospitality solutions take a hit due to Covid-19, Q1 shows meek numbers

  • Sabre's (SABR -14.1%) Q1 net bookings improved with a 15% sequential improvement from January to March.
  • Strongest improvement was seen in North American air bookings and global hotel bookings.
  • Revenue totaled $327M, decreased 50.4% Y/Y, misses consensus by $83.59M.
  • Travel Solutions revenue decreased 52% to $289M due to the unprecedented disruption in travel driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Hospitality Solutions revenue decreased 29% to $42M
  • Operating loss was $203M, versus operating loss of $151M last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $110M, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $6M last year.
  • Net loss of $266M and EPS loss of $0.84, misses consensus by $0.19.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $0.72, misses consensus by $0.17.
  • All metrics were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by variable cost relief and the effect of cost saving actions.
  • SA Contributor comments: 'Sabre: No Valuation Room Left For H1 2021'
  • Previously: Sabre EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (May 4)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.