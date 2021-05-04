Sabre's travel and hospitality solutions take a hit due to Covid-19, Q1 shows meek numbers
May 04, 2021
- Sabre's (SABR -14.1%) Q1 net bookings improved with a 15% sequential improvement from January to March.
- Strongest improvement was seen in North American air bookings and global hotel bookings.
- Revenue totaled $327M, decreased 50.4% Y/Y, misses consensus by $83.59M.
- Travel Solutions revenue decreased 52% to $289M due to the unprecedented disruption in travel driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Hospitality Solutions revenue decreased 29% to $42M
- Operating loss was $203M, versus operating loss of $151M last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $110M, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $6M last year.
- Net loss of $266M and EPS loss of $0.84, misses consensus by $0.19.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $0.72, misses consensus by $0.17.
- All metrics were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by variable cost relief and the effect of cost saving actions.
