Accenture acquires intelligent stakeholder engagement platform ThinkTank
May 04, 2021 10:26 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Colorado-based digital engagement technology company ThinkTank for undisclosed terms.
- ThnkTank's cloud-based intelligent stakeholder engagement platform will be added to Accenture's Intelligent Platform Services group to bolster client ability to quickly adopt and deploy enterprise software applications.
- Separately, Accenture Ventures announces making an unspecified strategic investment in cybersecurity startup Prevailion, which provides clients with visibility into any malware across their organization or supply chain through adversary counterintelligence.
- Accenture says the investment will enhance its ability to give clients advanced warnings of cyber attacks with actionable malware evidence.
- Recent news: Last week, Accenture acquired consultancy firm Root.