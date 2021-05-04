EPAM Systems acquires White-Hat advancing to zero trust architecture
May 04, 2021 10:28 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)EPAMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EPAM Systems (EPAM -0.7%) acquired Tel Aviv, Israel-headquartered White-Hat for expanding their comprehensive cybersecurity expertise portfolio and diversifying their EMEA delivery capabilities.
- "Adding their expertise, methodologies, and team of talented professionals will help our clients design cybersecurity into their applications—at agile speed and cloud scale—while advancing towards Zero Trust Architecture," Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cybersecurity Sam Rehman commented.
- White-Hat's expertise in Incident Response and Threat Hunting will enable the company to rapidly enhance EPAM's Offensive Security approaches to address the needs of the modern digital enterprise.