Gartner shares surge after beat-and-raise earnings smasher
May 04, 2021 11:17 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)ITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares are surging 15.8% after first quarter results that beat top and bottom line estimates and added $500M to the buyback program.
- Revenue was up 8% or 5% FX neutral to $1.104B. Adjusted EPS was $2, coming in $0.95 above consensus.
- Total contract value was up 5.8% (FX neutral) to $3.7B.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 50% to $320M.
- Operating cash flow totaled $157M with FCF of $145M, up from $31M in last year's quarter.
- “We had an outstanding start to the year with strong growth in contract value, revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow. Given robust demand and effective cost management, we have meaningfully updated our 2021 guidance. We repurchased more than $600 million of stock through the end of April reflecting our commitment to return significant amounts of free cash flow to shareholders," says CEO Gene Hall.
- For 2021, Gartner now expects revenue of at least $4.505B (prior: $4.365B; consensus: $4.41B), adjusted EPS of $6.25 (prior: $4.10; consensus: $4.20), adjusted EBITDA of $1B vs. the prior $760M, and FCF of $850M vs. the prior $630M.
- Press release.